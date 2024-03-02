KidCare4U, now a registered charity, started as an after school club in Pill. Today, more than 100 children visit the club every Saturday.

The organisation works to provide support and opportunities for adults and children alike from disadvantaged diverse ethnic communities in Newport

This Saturday, March 2, part-time staff and volunteers ran a Family Fun Day at the Pill Millennium Centre.

Rusna Begum, charity chief executive, says it was not until after she started the club that she realised the true lack of opportunities for parts of the community.

“We’re different because we’ve got that trust, and trust is a big issue,” she said. “Lots of people who work for us don’t do it for the money. It’s like ownership - they like to give back to the community on the weekend.”

Ms Begum counts as many as 32 part-time staff, who work between two and six hours a week, and 20 volunteers.

That flexibility allows the team to cover a wide portfolio of services and skills.

There is a special 'trust' between KidCare4U and members of the community (Image: Sam Portillo)

Musammat Choudhury runs women’s swimming sessions at the Sports Village three times a week - though, she jokes, they are so popular she may need to up it to five.

Aminah Ramzan from Maindee tutors GCSE English.

“I just find it really rewarding,” she said. “It’s nice to get the community together.”

For some, like Khadija Hmam, KidCare4U has provided the opportunity for a first-ever paid job.

Ms Hmam helps the charity with administrative work and risk assessments - as well as more fun tasks like exercise classes.

“I’ve learned a lot of things and I feel more confident about the job,” she said. “The women love something like zumba.”

The University of South Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Gwent Police were all at the Centre to talk to families they might sometimes fail to reach.

A 'wellbeing wall' for children to think about how they help others feel better (Image: Sam Portillo)

Frances Taylor, engagement officer for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: “It’s really important we meet people where they are. Look how many families are here public services would never be able to reach.

“I hate the term ‘hard to reach’. Public services need to change the way they work. The people are here.”

Afshan Morgan is a psychological health practitioner. She runs workshops teaching women how to reduce anxiety in a “natural way” with techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing.

Ms Begum, who also works with the health board as an oral health practitioner, took it upon herself to encourage Covid vaccine take-up in the community by sharing a video of her own jab and having discussions with people on the phone.

She says those with limited English and digital skills, who already mistrusted public services, were particularly susceptible to scammers and conspiracy theories during the lockdown period.

“Not one person can do it all, nor one organisation,” she said. “The city is diverse and it needs to be reflected.”