GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a woman who has been reported missing.
Gemma Noakes, 36, from Newport was last seen at around 3pm on Thursday, February 29 near Cardiff Road and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as around 5ft 2in tall of slim build with light brown hair.
Gemma was last seen wearing a long black coat with white trainers.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting 2400070816.
Gemma is also urged to get in touch with them.
