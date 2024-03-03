Live

Live: Newport half marathon updates and photos from the race

Admiral
Newport Half Marathon
Charity
Sport
Traffic
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • The 13-mile half marathon starts at 9am outside the University of South Wales on Usk Way.
  • Runners will head south before taking the scenic route towards Caerleon and returning to the city centre to finish.
  • A number of roads near the River Usk will be closed during the event.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos