The 13-year-old was hurt following the crash, which involved a brown Ford Fiesta, in Brecon Road, Hirwaun, at 6.25pm on Thursday, February 29.

He remains in hospital with what police have described as "life-threatening injuries".

Harley Whiteman, 19, from Hirwaun, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 2, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He is remanded in custody for a further hearting at Merthyr Crown Court next month.

Two other men arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

Officers from South Wales Police's Serious Collison Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage of the brown Ford Fiesta being driven around the Hirwaun area prior to the collision to contact them.

Information can be reported to police via the live chat at south-wales.police.uk/, via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo , or via email to swp101@south-wales.police.uk. Quote occurrence 2400069631 in all correspondence.