Abigail Thomas, 19, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of emergency workers Hannah Dymond and Arianna Cometon.

The offences happened on October 26, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.

Thomas, of no fixed abode, was sent to a young offender institution for 12 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

MORE NEWS: Woman arrested for stealing goods worth £325 from Marks & Spencer

Magistrates suspended the sentence without requirements to allow her “the opportunity to work with the probation service and a team of agencies for her rehabilitation”.

The teenager has to pay both victims £100 each in compensation.

She also admitted being in breach of a restraining order in Newport between February 13 and February 16 in an unrelated case for which there was no separate penalty.