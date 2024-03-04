A NEWPORT woman punched and spat at two nurses at Cwmbran’s The Grange University Hospital.
Abigail Thomas, 19, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of emergency workers Hannah Dymond and Arianna Cometon.
The offences happened on October 26, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.
Thomas, of no fixed abode, was sent to a young offender institution for 12 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.
MORE NEWS: Woman arrested for stealing goods worth £325 from Marks & Spencer
Magistrates suspended the sentence without requirements to allow her “the opportunity to work with the probation service and a team of agencies for her rehabilitation”.
The teenager has to pay both victims £100 each in compensation.
She also admitted being in breach of a restraining order in Newport between February 13 and February 16 in an unrelated case for which there was no separate penalty.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here