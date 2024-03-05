Nicholas Williams, 36, from Newport, has worked in the prison service for six years helping inmates with essential English and maths skills.

Before that, he was a secondary school supply teacher.

“The teaching style and daily routine is completely different,” he said. “But I enjoy the different challenges.”

'Personal goal'





As a history graduate, Mr Williams says he always had a passion for writing academic research.

He also has a passion for table-top gaming, so writing a fictional novel in the fantasy genre seemed like a “natural progression” when lockdown hit.

“It is something I’ve thought about doing for a long time, and I’ve had ideas for storylines in the back of my mind for years,” he said.

“It wasn’t until Covid, when I could no longer teach my classes, that I decided to commit to writing it.

“With all the extra time we had during lockdown I found it quite easy to write a chapter a day, and I managed to get a draft finished within about five months.

“It was the editing and fine-tuning process that really took time, especially as things started to open up again after lockdown.

“I committed to editing on the evenings and weekends. It was a challenging process, but my wife is a great driving force to keep me motivated and she really helped me when I needed to do it after work.

“I never really had plans to publish the book; I wanted to write one as a personal goal. But my wife drove me to self-publish and I’m really glad I did.”

The resulting story, titled When the Dead Rise, takes place in a world where creatures such as vampires and werewolves are obscured from the public eye by a mysterious organisation called the Order.

Mr Williams also ponders how his experience in the prison service might have influenced the theme of a ruling organisation and subordinate working class.

“If anyone loves fantasy, epic battles, vampires, and supernatural storylines, I hope they’ll love this book,” he said.

“My wife always says it’s a mix of The Witcher and Van Helsing, so if you love that sort of genre, this book is for you.”

For more information on When the Dead Rise, visit www.nicholaspwilliams.com