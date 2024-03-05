SEREN BAKER, 19, of Cae Glas, Nantyglo must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOSHUA BRADBURY, 21, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a Sur-Ron electric motorcycle without insurance on the B4591 on July 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXA CRONIN, 41, of Parry Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

RACHAEL JANE JARVIS, 26, of Risca Road, Newport must pay £56 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JULIE LEWINGTON, 52, of Coed Leddyn, Pwllypant, Caerphilly must pay £1,018 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD DRAKE, 41, of Cedar Road, Trinant, near Newbridge must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A4042 Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

STEPHEN HOWELL, 79, of Kimberley Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAMZA FARID, 29, of Adeline Street, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran on August 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

OWAIN DAFYDD GULLIFORD, 39, of Redbrook Avenue, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Waun Draw on June 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIMOTHY JAMES DANCE, 56, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY GUEST, 55, of Prince Street, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran on August 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAMZA ABDUL MUTALEB THABET GHALIB, 35, of Wolseley Close, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS HILLIER, 37, of Ty'r Winch Road, Old St Mellons, Cardiff must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LUKE DAVID PARRY JONES, 37, of The Highway, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on August 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.