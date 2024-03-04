The International Women's Day event will take place on Wednesday, March 6, when some amazing women will be added to the Gwent Hall of Fame, marking this year’s theme of #InspireInclusion.

International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8, 2024) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, with the day also aiming to accelerate women's equality.

Celebrating Gwent's Amazing Women, in partnership with the University of South Wales. (Image: Newsquest)

Organisers of International Women’s Day shared the theme's significance: “When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world.

“And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there's a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.”

The Amazing Gwent Women Hall of Fame. (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus had the chance to learn more about the women that are inspiring inclusion in their fields this year, and making an appearance at the panel discussion this Wednesday (March 6).

Ana Jones

Ana Jones, the equity lead from Maindee Primary School, will be joining the panel at this year's International Women's Day 2024. (Image: Newsquest)

Ana works at Maindee Primary School as a teacher and equity lead. The school’s motto of 'Living and Learning in Harmony' is central to its inclusive ethos. The school has children from a range of different countries with 40 different home languages among the pupils. It celebrates diversity and the value of rich cultural influences that families bring to the school.

Rachel Williams

Rachel Williams, founder of SUDTA (Stand Up to Domestic Abuse), will be joining the panel at this year's International Women's Day 2024. (Image: Newsquest)

After 18 years in an abusive relationship, Rachel was shot and severely injured by her violent partner in 2011. He then committed suicide, as did her 16 year old son Jack, shortly after the attack. Rachel spent several weeks in hospital and now lives with life altering injuries. She founded SUDTA (Stand Up To Domestic Abuse) and campaigns to make the world safer for women and children.

Bevleigh Evans

Bevleigh Evans, assistant director of population health at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, will be joining the panel at this year's International Women's Day 2024. (Image: UGC)

Bevleigh leads and designs approaches to population health management at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and is passionate about tackling health inequality and the importance of women's health.

Women in suits holding each other, showing support. (Image: Newsquest)

The 'Celebrating Gwent's Amazing Women' event takes place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 3.00pm until 5.00pm. Click here to book your free ticket.