FOR more than 100 years International Women's Day has been celebrated annually on March 8, and the South Wales Argus together with the University of South Wales (USW) is thrilled to once again celebrate the achievements of Gwent’s Amazing Women.
The International Women's Day event will take place on Wednesday, March 6, when some amazing women will be added to the Gwent Hall of Fame, marking this year’s theme of #InspireInclusion.
International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8, 2024) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, with the day also aiming to accelerate women's equality.
Organisers of International Women’s Day shared the theme's significance: “When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world.
“And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there's a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.”
The Argus had the chance to learn more about the women that are inspiring inclusion in their fields this year, and making an appearance at the panel discussion this Wednesday (March 6).
Ana Jones
Ana works at Maindee Primary School as a teacher and equity lead. The school’s motto of 'Living and Learning in Harmony' is central to its inclusive ethos. The school has children from a range of different countries with 40 different home languages among the pupils. It celebrates diversity and the value of rich cultural influences that families bring to the school.
Rachel Williams
After 18 years in an abusive relationship, Rachel was shot and severely injured by her violent partner in 2011. He then committed suicide, as did her 16 year old son Jack, shortly after the attack. Rachel spent several weeks in hospital and now lives with life altering injuries. She founded SUDTA (Stand Up To Domestic Abuse) and campaigns to make the world safer for women and children.
Bevleigh Evans
Bevleigh leads and designs approaches to population health management at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and is passionate about tackling health inequality and the importance of women's health.
The 'Celebrating Gwent's Amazing Women' event takes place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 3.00pm until 5.00pm. Click here to book your free ticket.
