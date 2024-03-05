A MAN man has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine in the city.

Said Kaid, 34, was remanded in custody following the hearing.

The defendant, of Alice Street, Newport is alleged to have been involved in a drugs conspiracy between July 10 last year and February 29.

Kaid did not enter a plea.

He is due to appear before the crown court on March 28.