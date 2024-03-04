Big Brother was rebooted on ITV in 2023 with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best after being axed from Channel 5 back in 2018.

Following the successful return of Big Brother it was also confirmed late last year that the celebrity version of the show would be returning in 2024 with Odudu and Best hosting once again.

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off at 9pm tonight (Monday, March 4) on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

"The palace do not want her in the headlines" - concerns about Princess of Wales' uncle on Celebrity Big Brother

Among the celebrities rumoured to be taking part in the new Big Brother series is Princess Kate's uncle - Gary Goldsmith.

OK we are SO ready to meet the Housemates now @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pdatSGA7DN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

Kate hasn't been seen in public since Christmas and underwent major abdominal surgery in January.

Now concerns have been raised that if the rumours are true and Mr Goldsmith is in fact set to take part in Celebrity Big Brother, it could drag Kate back into the headline for the wrong reasons.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Monday, host Susanna Reid said: "If he says anything about Kate it's going to make headlines.

"And Kate is recovering, the palace do not want her in the headlines."

'Uncle Gary has got to make a living.' @Kevin_Maguire



Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house. This comes amid a flurry of social media speculation around Kate's health. pic.twitter.com/x6NR8O0yis — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 4, 2024

But her guests on the show including The Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire said Kate's uncle had only been selected by ITV so he could do just that.

One of the guests said: "Well, why do they want him in that house if he's not going to be indiscreet? They want him, the whole world is interested because he's the Princess of Wales' uncle."

While Mr Maguire added: "If he's just Gary, he's not in, if he's Uncle Gary, he's in.

"Uncle Gary's has got to make a living."

The official line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is yet to be revealed by ITV, despite plenty of speculation.

Stars including former This Morning hosts Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield, Katie Piper, Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Sharon Osbourne have all been rumoured to be taking part in the new series which begins tonight (March 4).

You can catch the start of Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Monday, March 4) on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player at 9pm.