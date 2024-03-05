A MAN has been charged with stalking and strangulation.
Jason Mantle, 51, of High Street, Newbridge appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
He did not enter pleas to the allegations the prosecution claims took place between July 1, 2023 and February 24.
Mantle is due to appear before the crown court on March 28.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
