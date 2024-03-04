INCREDIBLE photos show the stunning aurora borealis over south Wales.
The Argus’ loyal camera club members came up trumps over the weekend with stunning shots of the world-famous Northern Lights glowing over Monmouthshire.
The images include Nathan Spokes, who shot the aurora borealis at Keepers Pond near Blaenavon.
That was where Julie Tattersfield also caught the borealis, at the ‘Blorenge’.
Simon Virgo caught a stunning glowing orange shot of the aurora borealis, also at Keepers Pond.
Paul Coombes caught the borealis over The Folly at Pontypool.
Robin Birt also caught the Northern Lights at Blaenavon.
Dale Cottrell also caught shots at Blaenavon in what were beautiful images of the stars in the night sky.
‘Severe space weather conditions mean Northern Lights can be seen throughout the UK’: Met Office
These shots of the Northern Lights are pretty special, with it being unusual to see the aurora borealis so far South.
Predominantly the northern lights are best witnessed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland.
The best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.
Ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon - north facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations.
The northern lights are most active during the Equinox and Solstice in March/April and September/October.
