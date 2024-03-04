A BOY has died in hospital after a crash on South Wales roads at the end of last week.
The boy, 13, was involved in the collision on Brecon Road, Hirwaun - near Aberdare on Thursday, February 29.
Harley Whiteman, 19, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "The 13-year-old boy who was involved in a road traffic collision on Brecon Road, Hirwaun, on Thursday, February 29 has died in hospital.
"Harley Whiteman, 19, from Hirwaun, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 2 charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
"He is remanded in custody.
"Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for witnesses and footage.
"Emergency services were called at 6.25pm on Thursday, February 29 following the collision which involved a brown Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian.
"Officers from the Serious Collison Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage of the brown Ford Fiesta being driven around the Hirwaun area prior to the collision.
"If you can help, please contact us by one of the following means quoting occurrence 2400069631."
