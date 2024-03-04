The northern end of the car park, near Upper High Street, has been closed by council engineers while they work to repair a defective planter in the corner of the car park.

The works are set to potentially last eight weeks, with the council engineers, traffic department and Business Enterprise Renewal, aiming to reduce the disruption and length of time the partial closure is in place where possible.

While the council says there is no immediate danger from the broken planter wall to residents, the works have been deemed necessary due to monitoring revealing it has settled.

They say that if the wall is left unaddressed now, it will continue to settle and could overturn, which would make an emergency closure and longer works for a larger area of the car park a necessity.

Caerphilly Council have confirmed that the section above the snooker hall will remain open for the entire length of the closure, and thanked the residents of Bargoed for their patience.

They have advised that anyone with questions about the works should call 01443 815588 or e-mail crm@caerphilly.gov.uk.