With a guide price of just £18,500-plus the shell of a terraced house is on the market with Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The property has been stripped back so the owner can really see what they are getting (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

Formerly a two bed home, 167 Lewis Street, in Crumlin, near Newbridge and a few miles from the city of Newport, requires the full treatment if it is to be brought back to a habitable condition, according to Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions.

With a great view across to the unique industrial heritage site of the former Crumlin Navigation Colliery, this could be the perfect place for someone who loves their history and wants to really make their own mark.

The property has great views across to the heritage site of the former Crumlin Navigation Colliery (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

Ms Vaughan said: "The property is in stripped back state which allows the new owner to really see what they are getting; a blank canvas upon which to place their design ideas and to create a new home.

"The property has previously been extended and has now been hollowed out and taken back to bare bricks and so will require full refurbishment. On the ground floor the property offers an open plan lounge diner with a former bathroom area. There is space for two bedrooms on the first floor while there is attic space on the floor above.

The property could provide the perfect blank canvas for a developer (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

"There's a garden with various buildings at the back with useful rear access. There are brilliant views across the unique industrial heritage site of the former Crumlin Navigation Colliery buildings in the valley at the rear.

"Once complete the property could achieve some of £650 - £700 per calendar month depending on the standard of the work. The terraced house is ideally situated for access to Newbridge town centre with its shops and train station and there are great link roads to Newport and the M4 motorway."

This property along with some eighty other lots is included in the next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from Tuesday, March 5 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 7.

The online auctions can be found here.