The increase in demand for technical specialists will see new offices opened in St Mellons, Cardiff, and at the Airport Business Park in Glasgow.

The business intends to attract the best engineers and specialists from around the UK to work on a growing portfolio of defence nuclear projects.

In March 2023, it was confirmed that Rolls-Royce Submarines would provide all the nuclear reactor plants that will power new attack submarines as part of the tri-lateral agreement between Australia, the UK and US.

In Cardiff, Rolls-Royce Submarines is looking to attract people with a background in mechanical design, materials engineering, structural integrity analysis, thermal analysis and fluid dynamics.

An artist impression of the future SSN AUKUS attack submarines (Image: Rolls-Royce)

Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: "From our commitments to maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent through our deliveries into the Dreadnought programme, to increased demand as a result of AUKUS, this is a time of unprecedented growth for our business.

“To help us succeed we want to attract the brightest and best from across the UK to help us build a better world with nuclear.

“The work secured from recent announcements will see us support UK and Australian submarines well into the second half of this century, so there has never been a better time to join our industry.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “It’s great news for Wales that UK Government funding is enabling Rolls-Royce to open new offices in Cardiff.

“This investment is leading to over a hundred highly skilled and well-paid new jobs in our capital city.

“The UK Government is focussed on doing all we can to drive prosperity and growth and make sure Wales’s economy is fit for the 21st century.

“We’re delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce who are helping us achieve this.”

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, said: “We are excited to continue our partnership with British industry to not only strengthen defence capabilities of the UK and our allies, but also support jobs nationwide.

“Thousands of jobs will be created and sustained through the AUKUS partnership and this is another example of how the UK government continues to work towards providing growth and prosperity all across the country.”

If you are interested in applying for one of the roles in Cardiff or Glasgow, or visiting one of the Rolls-Royce dedicated careers fairs, visit https://careers.rolls-royce.com/submarines/.