The celebrity series will also see the return of Will Best and AJ Odudu as presenters with the pair promising the reboot will be much "tougher".

While the celebrities taking part in the 2024 series are not yet known, you may be interested in learning who the past winners are.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?





OK we are SO ready to meet the Housemates now @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pdatSGA7DN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

Celebrity Big Brother will start tonight (Monday, March 4) from 9pm and be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

See the full list of Celebrity Big Brother winners

There have been 22 seasons of Celebrity Big Brother with winners including Rylan Clark, Ryan Thomas and Katie Price.

The Celebrity Big Brother winners are:

Celebrity Big Brother 1 (2001): Jack Dee

Celebrity Big Brother 2 (2002): Mark Owen

Celebrity Big Brother 3 (2005): Bez

Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton

Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty

Celebrity Big Brother (Hijack) (2008): John Loughton

Celebrity Big Brother 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson

Celebrity Big Brother 7 (2010): Alex Reid

Celebrity Big Brother 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty

Celebrity Big Brother 9 (2012): Denise Welch

Celebrity Big Brother 10 (2012): Julian Clary

things in the Celebrity Big Brother House that just. make. sense. #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/YdogAfyRTR — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

Celebrity Big Brother 11 (2013): Rylan Clark

Celebrity Big Brother 12 (2013): Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity Big Brother 13 (2014): Jim Davidson

Celebrity Big Brother 14 (2014): Gary Busey

Celebrity Big Brother 15 (UK vs USA) (2015): Katie Price

Celebrity Big Brother 16 (2015): James Hill

Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016): Scotty T

Celebrity Big Brother 18 (2016): Stephen Bear

Celebrity Big Brother 19 (All Stars vs New Stars) (2017): Coleen Nolan

Celebrity Big Brother 20 (2017): Sarah Harding

Celebrity Big Brother 21 (Year of the Woman) (2018): Shane Jenek/Courtney Act

Celebrity Big Brother 22 (Eye of the Storm) (2018): Ryan Thomas

Celebrity Big Brother returns on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm on Monday, March 4.