This comes after other characters like 'Big' Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) were marked for a return to the show.

Fans were ecstatic to see the return of the pair with viewers ready for the chaos sure to come with Mo.

EastEnders star confirms huge show return after five years away

Mo Harris is on her way back to #EastEnders, this spring!



Mo arrives back alongside great-grandson Freddie Slater and where Mo goes, trouble inevitably follows… pic.twitter.com/KGb1emAeV0 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 28, 2024

Patsy Palmer will be returning to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson tonight after exiting the BBC programme five years ago.

Patsy will reprise her role as part of the Whitney Dean exit storyline, seeing the actor star in episodes taking place in Milton Keynes.

During a recent appearance on The One Show, the 51-year-old actor said: "I remember coming onto the other lot and just feeling so surreal because there was Pete Beale and Dot Cotton - I just remember feeling in awe of everybody.

"It always feels new - you always want to go back with a fresh head. You never really want to go back with the same head - I'm not here with the same mindset that I was when I left.

"It's a fresh experience, but in exactly the same place."

A familiar face returns to our screens in #EastEnders, tomorrow night at 7:30pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/ma6PAYGVc7 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 3, 2024

She also discussed her character's infamous relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), adding: "Sid and I have a chemistry - we've been friends since we were kids anyway cause we went to drama school together.

"We already had a friendship before I came onto EastEnders - I think that's why they put us together as our chemistry is brilliant."

The storyline will feature two special flashback episodes, showing the couple visiting Bianca after an unexpected pregnancy.

The episodes will air on Monday (March 4) and Tuesday (March 5).