The exhibition is now open and will be on display for a year until March 2025, and has been called Streic! 1984-1985 Strike!

The display tells the story of the impact the Miners’ Strike of 1984-5 had on the Wales - an event that would change the coal industry, communities and families forever.

Big Pit curator Ceri Thompson said: “The Miners’ Strike of 1984/85 was a major industrial action called to prevent pit closures. On 1st March 1984 the National Coal Board announced the closure of 20 mines with the loss of 20, 000 jobs.

"The year-long strike that followed changed the political, economic, and social history of Wales forever.”

The Streic! exhibition will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the miners' strike (Image: Big Pit National Coal Museum)

Streic! 1984-1985 Strike! is part of Amgueddfa Cymru’s thematic programme of events and exhibitions including a strike day event at Big Pit in April and an exhibition planned for the autumn at the National Museum Cardiff.

The exhibition is open from 9.30am-4.30pm every day until March 2025, with free entry. You can watch the advert for the exhibition here.

More information regarding the miners’ strike, including the stories and experiences of people whose lives were touched by the strike in different ways, including striking miners, managers, miners’ wives and children, politicians, and police officers, can be found in Big Pit’s GLO- Strike Magazine.

Big Pit wanted to share their thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their support.