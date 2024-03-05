Darren Millar MS, shadow constitution minister, called the reform an expensive pet project ahead of the Stage 2 Debate on the Senedd Reform which is set to begin on March 5.

He said: "The Senedd Reform Bill is another pet project from Labour and Plaid Cymru that is wasting £120 million of taxpayers' money on more politicians when what we really need are more doctors, nurses, dentists and teachers."

Mr Millar has voiced his opposition claiming that these costly reforms neglect the real requirements of the Welsh people.

He stated: "The Welsh Conservatives will continue to oppose these unnecessary proposals."

Millar emphasised that the people of Wales deserve the chance to vote on these changes, concluding: "The people of Wales deserve to have their say and we will continue to resist any legislation that will undermine our democracy."

The debate can be viewed on the Senedd website.