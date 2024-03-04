The data collected by BusinessComparison was sourced from the Labour Force Survey spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The research suggested that in 2023, Northern Ireland had the highest number of people experiencing stress, with 17.7 per cent of the workforce reporting being affected in contrast to the 12.5 per cent national average.

The North East region boasted the faintest levels of stress, with only 10.8 per cent impacted, closely trailed by the South East and South West, both with an 11 per cent tally. Wales came in fourth place with 11.2 per cent.

Apparently, more than one in ten UK employees faced stress in 2023, an issue that brings significant implications for not only individual wellbeing but also on the business' productivity.

Research findings like these underline the importance for businesses to recognise and address factors that contribute to stress in the workplace.