Their manifesto includes provisions for a balanced and innovative economy that fosters opportunities and wellbeing, the creation of a robust industrial strategy tackling major economic and societal challenges, and trade agreements ensuring no negative impact on the country's farmers and food manufacturers.

Their commitment extends to parent-friendly childcare, fair access to good public services, a strong social safety net and an environmentally sustainable course.

They've also suggested rescinding the current ban on asylum seekers' right to work, if their applications pend over three months.

Jane Dodds MS, the party leader, criticised the Conservative government's failures and the Labour party's ineffective mechanisms.

Dodds declared: "The people of Wales deserve better than this mess, they deserve a fair deal."

Echoing her sentiments, David Chadwick, the Welsh Lib Dem PPC for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tae, emphasised the need for the promised "fair deal".