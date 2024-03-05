Newport youngsters celebrated World Book Day early with a magical storytelling session at a local development site.
A group of Reception children from St Michael’s R.C. Primary School visited developer Lovell Homes' Royal Victoria Court development dressed as their favourite book characters.
The 30 children were treated to a storytelling session by professional storyteller, John Row, who delightfully told the stories of 'Jack and his companions', 'How the frog got its long legs' and 'The old woman and the pig' at the development's Redbourne show home.
Reception teacher Abbie Vincent, who is also the languages, literacy and communication lead at the school, said: "We had a great time with the storyteller.
"The children were engaged throughout and loved dressing up and walking to Royal Victoria Court.
"They were able to join in with the story through actions and repetitive vocabulary."
Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell Homes, added: "Supporting the local community in this way is something we are always enthusiastic about at Lovell Homes.
"We absolutely loved celebrating World Book Day with the children, and seeing them dressed up and engaging with such special stories."
