The club, a key figure in the community since 1950, was presented with a £1,000 cheque towards its general up-keep.

Persimmon Homes East Wales sales director Victoria Williams said: "We’re very happy to be lending a helping hand to Rumney RFC as our Community Champions scheme is designed to support great clubs like this that are such a pivotal part of their local area.

"It is a central part of Persimmon’s mission to leave a positive and lasting legacy in the area we build and that means giving organisations like Rumney RFC what they need to help them prosper."

She also hoped that residents of St Edeyrns, a local development with homes from Persimmon, may become supporters of Rumney RFC.

David Cook, treasurer at Rumney RFC, expressed his gratitude for the donation.

He said: "The club has hundreds of members so a lot of people, young and old, will benefit from what these funds can do for the club."

The funds will assist with equipment, kits, pitch maintenance and day-to-day running costs.