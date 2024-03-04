Nicholas Bradbeer, 31, from Caerphilly was a “trusted member” of a crime gang.

The defendant admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and possession of cannabis.

The defendant from the Pontlottyn area was jailed for three years and nine months at Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS: Bank robber told cashier: I’ve got a gun – now give me £30K or I’ll hurt people

PC Rhys Jones, Gwent Police's officer in the case, said: "Bradbeer was a trusted member of an organised crime group with his role being to supply street level drugs in Rhymney.

"The supply of illegal drugs puts an immeasurable strain on local communities.

“There is a real human cost to the trade of supplying drugs and our serious and organised crime and neighbourhood policing teams will continue to work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in our communities who are affected on a daily basis.”