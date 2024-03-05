The campaign began in response to proposed cuts of £19m to the services.

Since voicing concerns to Members of the Senedd (MSs) in January, an extra £2.5m has been injected into projects such as Jobs Growth Wales Plus and ReAct for the remainder of the year.

An additional £4.75m is allocated to next year’s budget starting in April.

Whitehead-Ross supports more than 3,500 individuals yearly and highlighted the potential impact this cut would have on Welsh youth not engaged in education, work or training.

CEO Ian Ross said: "Employability services for young people go far beyond securing employment.

"Cutting services is short sighted.

He continued: "Education, skills, and training play a crucial role in tackling poverty and well-paid work is the best route out of poverty for those most at risk."

While appreciating the recent rise in funds, Mr Ross still thinks this doesn’t stack up against the original £19m proposed cuts, calling for further increases.