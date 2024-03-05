Part of a collaboration between the university, environmental charity Music Declares Emergency, and Cardiff Council, the mural is on the side of Sustainable Studios.

The arts organisation supports creative start-ups and recently renovated the former Transport Club on Tudor Street.

Meg Kingsbury, the student behind the work, used the festival's theme of Future Utopias to guide her creation.

Ms Kingsbury stated: "The mural was an opportunity we were lucky to receive as part of our Illustration for Place and Product module."

She revealed that after producing 14 design ideas, she decided on an ocean theme.

Seeing the finished work displayed was "incredibly surreal", she confessed.

Lewis Jamieson from Music Declares Emergency said: "The input of the students, their enthusiasm, and their creativity is hugely inspiring and the willingness of USW and Cardiff Council to help realise ideas like the mural demonstrate what is possible.

"This year's mural is a perfect encapsulation of the theme for Immersed of Future Utopias, visualising that crucial idea of a positive possible future with nature at its heart."

The mural was revealed on March 2.