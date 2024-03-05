The book titled 'Where the Saints Came From: On Pilgrimage in Wales and Beyond', by Anne Hayward, explores the Christian faith from late-Roman times until today.

With a detailed examination of more than 40 religious sites and artefacts, the book combines extensive research with the author's thousands of miles of pilgrimage experiences in Wales and beyond.

Author Anne Hayward said: "Where the Saints Came From is different from my other books as it is a compilation of over 40 suggested places to visit, all of which I have come across while walking on pilgrimage in Wales and beyond."

The book delves into topics as varied as early medieval ecclesiastical bells, the impact of faith during the Civil War of the seventeenth century, and the depiction of Celtic saints in contemporary literature and art.

Ms Hayward said: "I always have a great time whether I’m in places of wild beauty or more urban areas, near the coast or inland.

"Above all, what I have learnt is the joy of slow travel and how there can be places of interest and significance wherever you go."

'Where the Saints Came From' is to be launched at 7pm on Monday, April 10 at Book-ish in Crickhowell and is available now from Y Lolfa.