ONE PERSON has been arrested by police over drug offences in one Gwent town.
The arrest took place as part of a warrant under Section 8 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with the person now in police custody.
Gwent Police have said they were acting on intelligence from the local community when they made the arrest.
#TorfaenNPT & officers from our specialist operations team carried out a warrant under Section 8 of the Misuse of Drugs Act today in the #Pontypool area after acting on intelligence from local residents. A person was arrested & is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/4G52UpnEPP— Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) March 4, 2024
The warrant was carried out by the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team with the specialist operations team.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We carried out a drugs warrant at a disused commercial property on Limekiln Road, Abersychan.
"Officers found a large-scale cannabis factory inside, which has been dismantled and seized.
"Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of producing class-B drugs (cannabis).
"He was later charged with this offence and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on 5 March, where he was remanded into custody."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article