ONE PERSON has been arrested by police over drug offences in one Gwent town. 

The arrest took place as part of a warrant under Section 8 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with the person now in police custody. 

Gwent Police have said they were acting on intelligence from the local community when they made  the arrest. 

The warrant was carried out by the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team with the specialist operations team. 

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We carried out a drugs warrant at a disused commercial property on Limekiln Road, Abersychan.

"Officers found a large-scale cannabis factory inside, which has been dismantled and seized.

"Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of producing class-B drugs (cannabis).

"He was later charged with this offence and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on 5 March, where he was remanded into custody."

 