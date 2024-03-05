The arrest took place as part of a warrant under Section 8 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with the person now in police custody.

Gwent Police have said they were acting on intelligence from the local community when they made the arrest.

#TorfaenNPT & officers from our specialist operations team carried out a warrant under Section 8 of the Misuse of Drugs Act today in the #Pontypool area after acting on intelligence from local residents. A person was arrested & is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/4G52UpnEPP — Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) March 4, 2024

The warrant was carried out by the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team with the specialist operations team.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We carried out a drugs warrant at a disused commercial property on Limekiln Road, Abersychan.

"Officers found a large-scale cannabis factory inside, which has been dismantled and seized.

"Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of producing class-B drugs (cannabis).

"He was later charged with this offence and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on 5 March, where he was remanded into custody."