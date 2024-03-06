The company has won a new contract with Merthyr Tydfil County Council, reprocessing approximately 1,500 tonnes of collected glass per annum, while Torfaen Council has renewed its contract with Recresco for a further 12 months and around 2,500 tonnes of kerbside collected glass.

Powys County Council has also awarded Recresco a 12 month contract to reprocess 4500 tonnes of glass per annum.

The collections will be processed at Recresco’s Cwmbran recycling site for remelt into new glass bottles and high-quality glass mineral wool insulation.

The Recresco site was established in Cwmbran in 2011 to serve local business and community needs and has seen significant growth and investment since that time.

Recresco Business Development Manager, Fraser Macintyre, said: “We are proud to continue our long term committed support of Welsh waste management and recycling efforts.

“Wales leads the way in overall recycling rates in the UK, with glass its most widely recycled material.

"Investment at our Cwmbran facility in recent years into state-of-the-art sorting and processing equipment, places Recresco in a strong position to continue its ongoing support of Welsh communities in meeting their long-term environmental goals.”

