The market featured quality crafts and produce from local traders including Pen-Y-Wuan Farm, Cookies & Co, Fox & Cub Clothing as well as the House of Bark. Traders.

The day was full of brisk and busy trade with numerous stalls selling out of produce on the day.

Organisers are already looking forward to the next market which is due to be held on 10 March 2024.

Alex Williams of LCP said: “The first outdoor market has been a huge success with shoppers enjoying the additional stalls and atmosphere that it brought to the Cwmbran Centre.

“We ran our second festive market over Christmas which contributed to an increase in footfall of 29%. We hope to emulate this boost whilst bringing together smaller, local producers to provide the very best experience for our shoppers.”

The Cwmbran Centre provides over 740,000 sq ft. of shopping opportunities and includes retail names in its portfolio such as Dunelm and Primark.

Last year it welcomed The Range, Coffee#1, Loungers and One Beyond alongside an array of ambitious independent traders to its growing offering whilst enjoying a 1.16m rise in visitor numbers.

Many of its current tenants are award-winning, most recently with family-owned coffee shop Brown Bear's Coffee House being named as Best Welsh Coffee House for 2023.

You can find this award-winning coffee shop at 10 The Parade in the Cwmbran Centre.

The Artisan Markets are to be held on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month.

These are as follows:

10th March

24th March

14th April

28th April

12th May

26th May

All future dates will be published to www.torfaengwentbizmarkets.co.uk.

Potential traders should email torfaengwentsmallbusinessmarkets@outlook.com if you are interested in becoming a part of the market.