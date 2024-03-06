A WOMAN has appeared in court after she was caught stealing socks worth £200 from a Gwent store.
Vera Taylor put her foot in it when she was arrested at TK Maxx in Cwmbran.
She was conditionally discharged for 12 months for the offence on March 17, 2023.
Taylor, 53, of Stanway Road, Ely, Cardiff was ordered to pay £211 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.
MORE NEWS: Woman arrested for stealing goods worth £325 from Marks & Spencer
She admitted the offence at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel