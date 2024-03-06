Vera Taylor put her foot in it when she was arrested at TK Maxx in Cwmbran.

She was conditionally discharged for 12 months for the offence on March 17, 2023.

Taylor, 53, of Stanway Road, Ely, Cardiff was ordered to pay £211 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

She admitted the offence at Newport Magistrates' Court.