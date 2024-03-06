Newport City Homes and Yourspace Projects have partnered to build the homes using the innovative construction frame Etopia.

Fabricated off-site and then assembled on-site, this method results in improved build quality, reduced noise and less disruption for local residents.

The project was completed in six months.

The development, named Cwrt Y March, consists of six two-bedroom houses and two one-bedroom flats.

The homes were built with panels created off-site (Image: Newport City Homes)

Thanks to solar panels, energy storage, and this energy-efficient design, future residents can anticipate significant energy savings.

The £1.28m project was made feasible through the Social Housing Grant from the Welsh Government.

Newport City Homes and Yourspace Projects allocated community benefit funding from the development to enhance the local bus stop, providing a bigger, safer space and a new shelter.

Development manager at Newport City Homes, Peter Page, said: "Working towards net-zero carbon is key for us, and we’re thrilled to be the first in Wales to use these new panels in our development of homes in Somerton."

The homes were then put together on-site (Image: Newport City Homes)

Chris Davey, at Yourspace Projects, added that their commitment to adopting innovative technology reflects their dedication to delivering cost-effective homes for the future.

Nicola Clayton, head of business development at Etopia, expressed excitement over the partnership with Newport City Homes and Yourspace Projects and the opportunities it presents for the Welsh community.

The new homes will be ready for occupancy by mid-March.