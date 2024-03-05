The people who live in lower Chepstow have decorated their windows on the theme of spring and you can go and take a look until March 9.

Last year residents of Bridge Street in Chepstow decorated and lit up their windows on the theme of 'love' for Valentine's Day.

Jude Langdon, one of the organisers, said: "We got really amazing feedback from the local community. So this year we've gone bigger and better and included the whole neighbourhood in lower Chepstow.

"Residents of Bridge Street, St Ann Street, Lower Church Street and Upper Church Street were invited to decorate and light up their windows for spring. The aim is to create a joyful and uplifting outdoor gallery for everyone to enjoy."

Jude said: "We're doing it in partnership with our friends and neighbours Chepstow Mencap who are based in the Old Board School on Bridge Street.

"If people enjoy the display we're asking them to consider making a donation to Chepstow Mencap by scanning the QR codes in the windows or visiting gofund.me/15377d9b. Last year we raised nearly £200 for them and are hoping to beat that total this year.

"We're also really grateful to Chepstow Town Council who generously helped to cover the costs of putting on the event.

"It's been a real community event, bringing young and old together and with some neighbours getting to meet one another for the first time."

The colourful display is on all week until March 9.