Among the films is Copa '71, exploring the events of the 1971 Women’s World Cup held in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium. Teams competed in front of more than 100,000 fans and was the last women's World Cup until the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991.

Cabrini, narrating the tale of an Italian female immigrant who improved New York City's quality of life in 1889, is also in the line-up.

The determined first British woman to swim the English Channel - Mercedes Gleitze, portrayed in 'Vindication Swim', and Isabel Wilkerson's unfathomable loss yet profound love as she crafts one of the most defining American books in 'Origin', are also set for screening.

Toby Bradon, general manager for Vue UK & Ireland, said: "Vue prides itself on showcasing a diverse range of content on the big screen.

"While we aim to champion film created by and made on inspiring women every day of the year, we’re particularly proud to be shining a light on these four incredible stories this International Women’s Day."

Check the Vue website to book tickets starting from £4.99 at selected venues including Cwmbran.