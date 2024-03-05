A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Newport this weekend.
Gwent Police received a report of the Magor Road collision at around 8.45pm on Saturday night, March 2.
Officers attended with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and helped with traffic management.
The collision involved two cars and a 41-year-old woman was conveyed to hospital after the incident.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Magor Road, Newport, at around 8.45pm on Saturday 2 March.
"Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.
"The collision involved two cars and a 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here