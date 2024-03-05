Gwent Police received a report of the Magor Road collision at around 8.45pm on Saturday night, March 2.

Officers attended with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and helped with traffic management.

The collision involved two cars and a 41-year-old woman was conveyed to hospital after the incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Magor Road, Newport, at around 8.45pm on Saturday 2 March.

"Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved two cars and a 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment."