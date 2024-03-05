On Thursday February 29 2024 Ms Kathryn Murphy of Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to driving a hackney carriage vehicle without the required council issued taxi driver’s licence.

She was discovered driving a hackney carriage vehicle on June 16 2023, without a taxi driver’s licence.

Appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Ms Murphy was fined £660 and ordered to pay the council’s costs of £847.26, and a £264 victim surcharge amounting to a total of £1,771.26.

The prosecution followed an investigation by Torfaen Council’s Licensing Team.

Councillor Mandy Owen, Executive Member for Environment said: “The safety of our residents when using taxis is a top priority.

“Licensed drivers and vehicles go through rigorous checks to ensure they meet standards in place to protect the needs and safety of the public.

“Licensed taxis are provided with a council issued plate on the rear and door signs on each side. These are yellow for hackney carriage vehicles and green for private hire vehicles. Drivers who are licensed by the council are also issued with a badge.

I would encourage anyone with information on unlicensed taxi drivers or unlicensed vehicles operating in Torfaen, to contact the council’s Licensing Team.”

“The council will take action against those found to be breaking the law and putting the public at risk.

To report an unlicensed taxi driver email: licensing@torfaen.gov.uk or call 01633 647286.