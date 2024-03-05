THE POLICE has announced that a Newport woman has been found after a five day search.
Gemma Noakes had last been seen at around 3pm on Thursday, February 29 near Cardiff Road and officers were concerned for her welfare.
In an update today the force announced that the 36-year-old has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find 36-year-old Gemma Noakes from the Newport area, who was reported as missing.
"She has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
