The Lion, on 41 Broad Street, received a Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence by the AA last year and received a Silver Award in 2018.

Nestled on the border of the Brecon Beacons, the ‘hidden gem’ of a hotel and restaurant aims to celebrate Blaenavon ‘rich heritage roots.’

Inside the newly refurbished hotel, restaurant and bar (Image: The Lion)

Marc Harris, managing director, said The Lion has ‘ingrained itself into the fabric of Blaenavon.’

In a true family affair Mr Harris’ sister handled the interior design.

Mr Harris said: “We’ve decided to have a refurb and really try and celebrate the town and its rich Heritage roots.

The newly refurbished bar area (Image: The Lion)

“It’s not only designed to make our guests feel more comfortable but to also give an insight in to the town itself and how much The Lion has ingrained itself into the fabric of Blaenavon.



“By doing these montages on the walls it gives us a chance to celebrate all the local sponsorship we provide in the area for local clubs and sports teams.

The montages of local clubs and sports teams celebrates The Lion's local sponsorships (Image: The Lion)



“We are hoping that it gives all the tourists we receive, a real ‘sense of place’ of Blaenavon and its legacy and surroundings.

“It’s been a bit of a family team effort as my sister handled a lot of the interior design as she has a much better eye for decoration than me, don’t tell her though!”

The Lion’s new menu is set to launch on Friday March 8 offering guests a range of starters, mains and desserts including a Mediterranean seafood stew, burgers and a selection of dry aged steaks.

The Lion's new menu is to launch on March 8 (Image: The Lion)

A separate vegan menu is available alongside a ‘Little Lions’ menu for any children dining at the beautiful restaurant and bar.

The Lion is open Monday to Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday to Saturday from 11am-11.30pm and 8am-10pm on Sundays.