THREE people have been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old in Flintshire.
Yesterday (March 4), detectives charged three people in connection with the death of two-year-old Ethan Ives in Garden City in August 2021.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Michael Ives (46) and 45 year old Kerry Ives, both of Garden City, have been charged with murder, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury.
"Shannon Kayleigh Ives (27) from Mold has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury.
"Michael and Kerry Ives have appeared before Wrexham Magistrates this afternoon (04/03/2024) and were remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6.
"Shannon Ives has been bailed to appear on April 4."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article