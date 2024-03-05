Yesterday (March 4), detectives charged three people in connection with the death of two-year-old Ethan Ives in Garden City in August 2021.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Michael Ives (46) and 45 year old Kerry Ives, both of Garden City, have been charged with murder, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury.

"Shannon Kayleigh Ives (27) from Mold has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury.

"Michael and Kerry Ives have appeared before Wrexham Magistrates this afternoon (04/03/2024) and were remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6.

"Shannon Ives has been bailed to appear on April 4."