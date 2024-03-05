Shop worker Anne Hughes, 71, coat got caught up in a shop's electric shutters as she stood outside her village store waiting for it to open.

Anne - still clutching her shopping trolley - was lifted off the ground as her warm winter coat was caught in the shutter hook.

Anne was turned upside down and hoisted 7ft into air (Image: Wales News Service)

The 71-year-old she was left dangling upside down before a shopkeeper rushed to help her outside the Best One store in Tonteg, near Pontypridd, South Wales.

She was cradled in the worker's arms and brought back to ground as another worker slowly lowered the shutter.

In response Anne said 'it could only happen to me.'

Speaking at her home near the shop, Anne said: “I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went. I thought flipping heck!

Poor Anne! (Image: Wales News Service)

“People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour."



Anne was sporting a bruised face and black eye - but said it was from another accident and not her shutter shocker.

Anne was still clutching her shopping trolley when she was lifted off the ground (Image: Wales News Service)



She said: “I’ve been suffering falls for the past six months or so and the doctors up the hospital think it’s from low blood pressure - it was going up then.



"I was lucky my coat didn’t break because I really didn’t want to land on my face again.”



The store posted CCTV footage of the incident online saying: "Don’t hang about like Ann, come down to best one to get the best deals!!! The only thing going up in this shop is our staff, not the prices!!"

A shopkeeper rushed to help her (Image: Wales News Service)

Anne was brought back to safety (Image: Wales News Service)

Anne has worked as a cleaner in the popular village store for more than five years.



Her colleagues said she saw the funny side after watching the CCTV of her shutter surprise.



One colleague said today: "She is a lovely lady and it was quite a surprise for her.

Anne said the incident could 'only happen to her' (Image: Wales News Service)



"But luckily she wasn't hurt in any way. We know customers have been looking at the video - and we are just glad she is well."



Villagers praised Anne for not panicking during the "absolutely terrifying" incident.



One said: "Fair play to her! I hope she’s ok, and I’m guessing by the share that she sees the funny side of it."



Another said: "Omg poor Ann!! Bless her heart. I'm glad she's okay xx."