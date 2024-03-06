The applicant, Mr Jaskaranjeet Nagra, wants to re-purpose the maisonette above 147 Commercial Road as a five-bedroom HMO.

Mr Nagra's company, Nagra Homes Limited, is based in Loftus Lane, Newport, two miles away.

The Commercial Road property stopped being used as a three-bedroom dwelling on May 1, 2023, and been out of use ever since.

The property could become a five-bed HMO (Image: Sam Portillo)

If the plans are approved by Newport City Council, the first floor above Adam Mini Market would accommodate a communal kitchen, lounge and two bedrooms.

There would be a further three bedrooms on the second floor. Each of the five bedrooms would have en-suite facilities.

According to the applicant, the “substantial size” of the existing property means no extensions are required.

Off-street parking is available, with essential amenities and services only an 800-metre walk away.

Newport City Council validated the application on Monday, March 4. An approval decision has not been reached.