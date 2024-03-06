A REAL estate company has applied to turn a former three-bedroom flat in Newport into a house of multiple occupants (HMO).
The applicant, Mr Jaskaranjeet Nagra, wants to re-purpose the maisonette above 147 Commercial Road as a five-bedroom HMO.
Mr Nagra's company, Nagra Homes Limited, is based in Loftus Lane, Newport, two miles away.
The Commercial Road property stopped being used as a three-bedroom dwelling on May 1, 2023, and been out of use ever since.
If the plans are approved by Newport City Council, the first floor above Adam Mini Market would accommodate a communal kitchen, lounge and two bedrooms.
There would be a further three bedrooms on the second floor. Each of the five bedrooms would have en-suite facilities.
According to the applicant, the “substantial size” of the existing property means no extensions are required.
Off-street parking is available, with essential amenities and services only an 800-metre walk away.
Newport City Council validated the application on Monday, March 4. An approval decision has not been reached.
