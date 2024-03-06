ELLIE TORJESEN, 29, of Mendalgief Road, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE HAYES, 19, of Chapel Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to causing £515 worth of criminal damage to a Toyota Yaris car on November 1, 2023.

He must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay £515 in compensation.

MICHAEL PAUL, 52, of Cole Court, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police Ford Focus car at Ystrad Mynach police station and being drunk and disorderly on Newport Road, Trethomas between January 22 and January 23.

LUKE WALL, 32, of Shirenewton Site, Wentloog Road, Rumney, Cardiff was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order in Cwmbran on November 27, 2023 and in Newport on January 8.

He must pay £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER GIBBS, 55, of Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for four years after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID HALL, 43, of Carno Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS HOPKINS, 44, of Dan-Y-Meio, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £994 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN JONES, 35, of Usk Street, Newport was banned from driving for seven days after pleading guilty to speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

He must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE HEDGES, 48, of London Street, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELENA DRAKE, 61, of Ashfield Road, Newbridge must pay £607 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

VALENTIN POPESCU, 30, of Mill Reen, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £1,008 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELSEY LEE PASCOE, 30, of Pendinas Avenue, Croespenmaen, near Blackwood must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A4042 Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS HENRY KEYTE, 44, of Tintern Close, Southville, Cwmbran must pay £158 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.