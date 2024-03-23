The latest challenge has seen him create three art photos that will be displayed at IAP Gallery, Church Street, Monmouth and The Wilson Gallery, Cheltenham.

They will also be auctioned online, with all proceeds going to his Children in Need fund.

Dante's fundraising came about after his mother was struck down by a series of strokes.

Dante said: “When I was five my mum went into hospital to have her appendix out and ended up having several strokes. She couldn't look after me for three months so my family and some of my mum's friends looked after me instead and then they looked after both of us when she came home.

"We were lucky although I didn't know that then.

"Now I’m 12, I realise that I was lucky but some kids aren't. My friend's mum fosters kids who have no one.”

For the challenge Dante set out with his trusty old camera and began taking his photos around the local area. He decided to focus on the theme of "reflections" after a school assembly talk.

During the assembly the teacher explained that there are two meanings to reflection, thinking back about something and mirror images.

Dante said: “My photos are about reflecting on what happened and looking at the same thing but in a slightly different way. That's why I've chosen a theme of reflection. My photos are about sadness back then but being bright and happy now”.

Once he had chosen three pictures, he played around with the colours on his computer. When he was happy with his designs, he took them to Shackleton Photographic, Abergavenny, to have them printed.

Jonathan Griffiths, shop manager donated the printing of the photos as the business wanted to support Dante's Children in Need Fundraising efforts.

From there he went to Beaver Framing, Monmouth, who were equally impressed with his efforts and donated their time and materials. Husband and wife team and professional framers Emma and Michael Batty, who own and run Beaver Framing were on hand to show Dante how the process of framing works.

The framed photos are on sale at IAP Fine Art, Church Street, Monmouth, but can also be bid for on

eBay with bids starting at just 99p.

All profits go to Dantes JustGiving Children in Need Fund which currently stands at more than £740.