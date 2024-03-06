Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters, who recently announced he would step down later this month, said the “lifeline” services had been “neglected” for too long.

The new Welsh Government report paints a picture of decline and apportions blame to the industry's deregulation from 1985.

Four decades later, more than 60 operators run local services across Wales as part of a "free and competitive market".

The number of bus journeys being taken fell dramatically during the Covid pandemic and has not recovered, leading the government to provide unsustainable financial support.

'One ticket'





Ministers want to introduce a universal ticket system which will allow passengers to travel “seamlessly” across buses and trains.

Bus journeys have fallen by a third from pre-pandemic levels (Image: Newport Bus)

This year, a new information system will be rolled out at bus stops, making use of digital displays and QR codes to provide updates about arrival times.

Next year, the bill to introduce franchised bus services should become law, subject to the Senedd’s approval. At this time, authorities will launch local campaigns to raise awareness of the changes.

Between 2026 and 2028, the first bus franchise zones will be procured and mobilised under the management of Transport for Wales.

The on-demand Fflecsi service will also play a key part in facilitating bus travel in lesser-served, often rural areas.

The government wants 39 per cent of journeys to be made by sustainable transport by the end of the decade.

The government wants people to travel 'seamlessly' across buses and trains (Image: Newsquest)

A universal Transport for Wales app is also in development to enable door-to-door journey planning.

Mr Waters said: “To improve the bus network, we have to end the deregulation of the bus sector. Under the franchise model, we would be able to run bus routes that work for local communities.

“People could travel the length of Wales using one ticket. A single timetable could be efficiently aligned with other buses and the rail service. Any profits could be fed back into the bus network.”

James Price, chief executive officer for Transport for Wales, said funding challenges meant the improvements would come “incrementally”.

“We’re changing the fundamental plumbing of the system, which means there will be more control over how public funds are spent on bus services.

“When the funding becomes available, we can make the exciting changes the people of Wales deserve.”

Jo Goodchild, regional officer for the Unite union, said the plans would "shake-up the way the public transport system works in Wales".

"We know the current system is all about returns rather than benefiting local communities. It’s high time operators put the public before profit and they will no longer be able to get away with sacrificing decent terms and conditions for their workers as a means to win contracts.”