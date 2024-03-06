An AWARD- winning Blaenavon hairdressers has welcomed an exciting new business to the salon.
Owned by Macie, Nail Noir, has opened in Hair By Beth on 42 Broad Street.
Hair By Beth is nothing short of a success story with the ‘busy salon going from strength to strength.’
Owner Bethan Worrell, who has been a hairdresser for 11 years, is looking forward to the businesses growing alongside each other.
Ms Worrell was a runner up in the Best of Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards last month with the 28-year-old named as Best Hairdresser of the Year at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards in 2023.
Last year Ms Worrell told the Argus that having her own salon was a 'dream she had since she was a little girl.'
Ms Worrell said: “Macie will be new to business, so this will be her first time as a business owner.
“I can’t wait for Macie to join Hair By Beth, I’m excited to watch Macie’s business grow alongside mine.
“I wish Macie every success in the beauty industry and i know she will do so well in business.
“Hair by Beth is a very busy salon and grows from strength to strength. I have been hairdressing for 11 years working for other hair salons. I opened my own salon 2 years ago.”
