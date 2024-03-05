The popular chain put the closure down to 'decreasing footfall and rising operating costs.'

The city centre bar on Newport High Street will close on March 31 for good after nine years in the centre.

Bradley Cummings and his brother-in-law Gareth Williams left their day jobs back in 2012 to pursue their dream.

The company quickly outgrew its first brewery at Maesglas, moving into the purpose-built unit in Rogerstone in 2017, also buying a building across the road so it can ‘future proof’ its base in the area.

Tiny Rebel on High Street in Newport (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

In a statement Tiny Rebel thanked those who came 'through their doors and supported them.'

The brewery said they 'are doing everything they can to support staff in their next steps.'

A spokesperson for Tiny Rebel said: "As a result of the current economic climate we recently carried out a full review of our business to make sure that Tiny Rebel is financially fit for the future.

"Since the pandemic, Newport City Centre has been slowly imploding, with retail and hospitality suffering the worst of it. Footfall has been decreasing, operating costs have increased significantly and the hospitality sector has had limited support from the government.

"Unfortunately, our Tiny Rebel Bar on Newport High Street has been a casualty of these factors. Over the past 18 months we have worked tirelessly to keep the bar financially viable but it has got to a point where we have had to make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of the business.

"Sadly, this means with a heavy heart we’re announcing the closure of Tiny Rebel on Newport High Street. We are doing everything we can to support our staff in their next steps, whether that’s with us or an opportunity somewhere else. Newport bar will remain open until 31st March when we’ll be closing its doors for the last time.

"Our High Street Bar opened as a pop-up back in 2015, when we took over an empty charity shop and created a beer & pizza bar to try and bring some choice, creativity, and most importantly, fun back to the City Centre at a time when it needed it.

"A huge thank you to our incredible staff and Newport Rebels who came through our doors and supported us over the last 9 years.

"Here’s hoping that this is less of a goodbye and more of a see you soon at either our flagship Brewery Taproom or Cardiff Bar."