- The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Cardiff Road junction with Commercial Road in Newport.
- The crash involved a van and a pedestrian, a woman has been taken to hospital.
- A police cordon is in place
- Gwent Police is advising those in the area to find alternative routes for your journey.
