Live

Emergency services at scene of Newport crash on Cardiff Road

Emergency
Traffic
Newport

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Cardiff Road junction with Commercial Road in Newport.
  • The crash involved a van and a pedestrian, a woman has been taken to hospital.
  • A police cordon is in place
  • Gwent Police is advising those in the area to find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos