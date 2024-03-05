Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

Do you text and drive?



Do you answer your phone whilst driving?



If you answered yes to these questions you are putting yourself and others at risk.



Is it really worth it?#GoSafe pic.twitter.com/EqtjZAwTi8 — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) March 4, 2024

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in March 2024.

Full list of mobile speed cameras in South Wales in March 2024

Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September (2023) in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.

Full enforcement of the new 20mph speed limit is still yet to be rolled out in Wales, according to GoSafe.

An "engagement first" approach is being taken when it comes to drivers caught over the speed limit in 20mph areas.

The new speed limits are still being monitored with "Operation UGAIN" launching in January seeing three new engagement teams being rolled out across Wales.

Several mobile and fixed speed cameras have also been put in place across south Wales as part of the roll out of the new speed limit.

The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.

Motorists must also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across south Wales this month - including in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Carmarthenshire.

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in south Wales in March 2024:

Newport

A48 - Castleton (near motel)

A48 - Berryhill

A468 - Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin

A467 - Southbound (50 mph section)

Bassaleg Road

B4591 - Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent

Allt-yr-yn Avenue x2

B4237 - Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Road to Clytha Square

Corporation Road, Lysaght Village

Corporation Road, Newport

Cromwell Road

B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop)

Pillmawr Road

B4596 - Caerleon Road (East of Beaufort Road)

B4237 - Chepstow Rd, The Coldra

High Street, Caerleon

Ponthir Road, Caerleon

B4245 - Magor Rd, Langstone

A4810 - Queensway (at Llanwern Plant Junction) (40mph)

A4810 - Queensway Dual Carriageway (50mph)

A4810 Queensway (near Llandevenny) (50mph)

Blaenau

A467 - Aberbeeg Road (near Warm Turn), Aberbeeg

A4046 - Station Road, Waunllwyd

Bournville Road, Blaina

A467 - Abertillery Road, Blaina

New Road, Nantyglo

Chapel Road, Nantyglo

A4047 - Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr

A4046 - College Road, Ebbw Vale

Queens Villas, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale

B4478 - Letchworth Road to Eureka Place

A4046 - Ebbw Vale (near Tesco's)

Caerphilly

B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone

B4591 - Risca Road (near Welsh Oak PH), Pontymister

A468 - Machen Village

B4623 - Mountain Road

B4263 - Bowls Terrace/Mill Road

Greenway, Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas

Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach

A472 - Ystrad Mynach to Nelson

Main Road, Maesycymmer

Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood

A469 - New Road, Tir Y Berth

B4254 - Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights

B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith

Pant Road, Newbridge

Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen

North Road, Newbridge

Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave, Oakdale

B4251 - Kendon Hill

A472 - Hafod yr ynys Road, Hafodyrynys

Pengam Road

B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed

A4048 - Argoed

Bailey Street, Deri

A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil

White Rose Way, New Tredegar

A4048 - Newport Road, Hollybush

Monmouthshire

B4245 - Magor

M4 - Toll Plaza, Westbound to Toll Plaza

C136 - Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane, Caldicot

B4245 - Caldicot Bypass

A48 - Caerwent (within 30mph gated section)

A466 - St Lawrence Road, Chepstow

Llangybi

Devauden Road, St. Arvans

A466, St Arvans to Livox Bends

B4293 - Devauden

A472 - Little Mill (30s)

B4598 - Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road

Monmouth Road, Usk

Chepstow Road, Llansoy

B4293 - Llanishen

A466 - Llandogo

A466 - Redbrook Road, Monmouth

Dixton Road, Monmouth

A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth

A465 - Pandy Village, Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn

A4077 - Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny

A40 - Brecon Road, Neville Hall, Abergavenny

A40 - Monmouth Road, Abergavenny

Merthyr Road, Llanfoist

B4269 - Llanellen

Torfaen

Newport Road, Llanturnham, Cwmbran

Holybush Way, Cwmbran

Henllys Way (near Pentre Close), Cwmbran

Henllys Way (near Tolpath)

Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran

Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran

C276 - Ty Gwyn Way (near Marlborough Rd)

Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran (near Community Farm)

Greenforge Way, Cwmbran

Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool

Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool

The Highway, New Inn

A472 - Pontymoile Gyratory, Skew Fields to Pontypool

Crumlin Road, Pontypool

A4043 - Snatchwood Road/St Lukes Road

B4246 - Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd, Abersychan

B4246 - New Rd, Garndiffaith

B4246 - Varteg, Abersychan

B4248 - Garn Rd, Blaenavon

​Cardiff

M4 - Junctions 33 to 34, Bridge Site

Heol y Pentre, Pentyrch

B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)

Lansdowne Road

Romilly Road, Canton

Llandaf Road

Pencisely Road

Merthyr Road, The Philog

A470 - Northern Avenue, Manor Way

Pantbach Road, Cardiff

Merthyr Road, Cardiff

Thornhill Road, Cardiff

Ty Draw Road, Roath

Lake Road West, Roath

Lake Road East, Roath

Heath Park Avenue

Heathwood Road

Wentloog Ave

A48 - Llanedeyrn

Ball Road, Llanrumney

Ty Winch Road, Old St Mellons

A48 - Newport Road (near Cardiff Garden Centre)

Cypress Drive, St Mellons

Merthyr

A4054 - Cardiff Road, Merthyr Vale

A470 - Aberfan

Golwg-yr-Afon, Merthyr Vale-Aberfan

Goatmill Rd, Dowlais

A4102 - Swansea Road, Gellideg

High Steet, Penydarren

A4054 - Bethesda Street

High St, Dowlais

Bridgend

Cymmer Road/Bryn Terrace, Caerau

A4061 - Aber Road, Nant-Y-Moel

A4061 - Lewistown, Ogmore Vale

Bryn Rd, Brynmenyn

A4061 - Bryncethin (near Heol Canola)

M4 - East of Junction 36 (near Sarn)

B4281 - Farm Road, Cefn Cribwr

Fairfield, North Cornelly

Newton Nottage Road, Porthcawl

B4622 - Broadlands Link Road

A473 - Bryntirion Hill

Tondu Road

Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate

Rhondda Cynon Taff

M4 - Overbridge (2km east of junction 35)

Dolau Primary, Bridgend Rd, LLanharan

Cowbridge Rd, Talygarn-Brynsadler

Cowbridge Road, Talygarn

A4119 - Mwyndy Cross, Pontyclun

B4595 - Brynteg

B4595 - Brynteg, Llantrisant to Beddau

Ffynon Taf Primary, Cardiff Rd, Taff’s Well

A468 Caerphilly Rd, Nantgarw

Hopkinstown Road/Rhondda Road, Hopkinstown

Coedylan Primary, Tyfica Rd, Pontypridd

Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd

Cymmer Rd, Porth

Dinas Rd, Dinas

A4233 - Ynyshir, Porth

Tyntyla Road, Llwynapia

Gelli Primary, Ystrad Rd, Ystrad

Pentwyn Road, Ton Pentre

A4233 - near Ferndale Community School, Ferndale

Rhondda Rd, Ferndale

A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash

A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash (near petrol station)

A470 - Abercynon-Pentrebach

Cwmbach Road, Aberdare

Vale of Glamorgan

Main Rd, Ogmore-By-Sea

B4265 - St Brides Major

Wick Rd, Ewenny

B4524 - Corntown Road, Corntown

A48 - Brocastle

A48 - Crack Hill, Brocastle

Llangan Primary School, Cowbridge

Llantwit Road, Wick

B4270 - Llanfrynanch Drive-Llantwit Major Rd, Cowbridge

A48 - Cowbridge Bypass

A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Ystradowen

Boverton Road, Boverton, Llantwit Major

Eglwys Brewis Rd, St Athan

A48 - Bonvilston, Wenvoe (outside Police Station)

A48 - St Nicholas

Unnamed Rd, Pendoylan

A4226- Waycock Road, Rhoose

B4266 - Pontypridd Rd, Barry

B4267 - Lavernock Rd, Penarth

Neath Port Talbot

Water Street, Margam (near Kenfig Industrial Estate)

B4069 - Brynamman Rd, Brynamman

A474 - Heol y Gors, Cwmgors

Starvin Hill, Crynant (near Tre Forgan)

A474 - Graig Road, Alltwen

Commercial Road - Gelligron Road, Rhyd y Fro

James St/Gelligron Road, Pontardawe

Pontneathvaughan Rd, Glynneath

A4107 - Gelli Houses, Cymmer

A4109 - Main Road, Aberdulais

Penscynor-Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew

Penywern Rd, Rhyddings

B4267 - Cimla Road

Shelone Road, Briton Ferry

Ffordd Amazon, Swansea Gate Business Park

Swansea

A4118 - Near Knelston Primary School, Knelston

B4295 - New Rd, Crofty

B4295 - Gowerton Road, Penclawdd

Pennard Road, Kittle

Mumbles Road (near Liliput Lane)

Oystermouth Road

A483 - Fabian Way (near Port Tennant Rd)

B5444 - Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth

Swansea Road/Llangyfelach Road, Llangyfelach

A48 - Clasemont Road, Morriston

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Road, Clydach

Birchgrove Road, Glais

Belgrave Road, Gorseinon

Heol Y Mynydd, Gorseinon

B4296 - Grovesend

Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais

RECOMMNENDED READING:

Carmarthenshire

Llanddowror Village

A4066 - Broadway, Laugharne

U6217 - Ostrey Hill, St Clears

Meidrim Primary School

Ferryside Primary School

B4332 - Cenarth

A484 - Saron, Llandysul

A484 - Rhos, Llandysul

A485 - Pencarreg

Ysgol Gymunedol Cae'r Felin

B4459 - Pencader (South)

A485 - Gwyddgrug

A485 - Route Rhydargaeau to Junction with B4459 Pencader x4

Model Church in Wales School

Llangunnor Primary School

Rhydygors School

A484 - Cwmffrwd

A484 - Idole

B4309 - Pontantwn

A484 - Kingswood

Pembrey CP School

A484 - Burry Port (30mph speed limit area)

B4309 - Five Roads

B4317 - Heol Capel Ifan, Pontyberem

Pontyberem Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes

Old Road Community Primary School

Heol Goffa, Llanelli North

Corporation Avenue, Llanelli North

Penallt Road/Brynallt Terrace, Llanelli

Capel Isaf Road, Llanelli North

Capel Road, Llanelli North

Dafen Community Primary School

Bryngwyn Road, Llanelli North

Bryngwyn School, Llanelli North

Dafen Road, Llanelli North

Cilsaig Road/Dafen Road, Llanelli North

Bryn Community Primary School

Swiss Valley Primary School

B4310 - Porthyrhyd

Drefach CP School

B4317 - Derwen Road, Cwmmawr

Y Tumble

Llechyfedach CP School

Cefneithin Primary School

Ysgol Gynradd Cross Hands

A476 - Cross Hands Roundabout to Phoenix Inn, Gorslas

Cwmgwilli

B4297 - Coopers Road, Capel Hendre, Tycroes

Saron Primary School

A476 - Carmel South

A476 - Carmel North

A483 - Llandeilo Road, Llandybie

Dyffryn Road, Saron Village

Betws Primary School

A474 - Pontamman

A483 - Heol Cennen, Fairfach

Llangadog Primary School

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.