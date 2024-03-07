Keira Martin’s grandmother Marcia Dovey first entered the famous NEC Birmingham showpiece in 1972 and this year, the 33-year-old will appear with puppies from a litter she bred herself.

Smooth Collies Chester, eight months, and Chief, five, have qualified and will take to the stage on the famous green carpet for the biggest and best dog show on earth.

Ms Martin said: “I’ve been around dogs forever. It’s my own puppies that I’ve bred going to Crufts for the first time, two of them have qualified and we don’t know whether the other one will make it yet.

“We call it ‘Cruftsmas’, it’d definitely the highlight of my year. My nan first went to Crufts in 1972 and we’ve been every year with a couple of cancellation exceptions.

“We’re in a numerically small breed, we’re all very competitive but it’s nice to put that aside at points.

“I organised a breakfast picnic for the first time last year which was a big success.

“I’ve got two young boys and Chester is their best friend to the point where my 18-month-year-old son Alex’s first word was Chester.

“His second word was Chief, who is the other dog, who we didn’t breed but he goes back to some of the Collies we had 20 years ago.”

Crufts is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world's biggest dog show recognises the varied roles that dogs play in society and highlights the many different disciplines and activities for dogs and owners.

True to keeping the family hobby alive, Martin hopes to inspire her two sons to one day enter their own puppies into Crufts.

That moment may be a few years away, but she believes a successful and enjoyable experience in 2024 can light the fire for the next generation of dog lovers.

Ms Martin added: “When I was growing up, my mum did all the showing, now my boys watch and learn.

“Most importantly, it’s that they learn how to behave around other dogs, it’s important for me to ask permission to touch other dogs.

“Logan is only a year away from being able to handle himself properly, his attention span is getting there and we’re looking for a smaller dog for him to practise with so I’m really excited for him.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts is held from 7-10 March 2024 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4, and for further information and tickets visit: http://crufts.org.uk